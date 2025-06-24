“Moscow continues to wage war against Ukraine, with support of North Korea, Iran, and China, as well as Belarus,” Rutte stressed.

The Secretary General told reporters that the alliance leaders are set to adopt a historic defense investment plan at the summit in The Hague on June 24-25, including a new benchmark of 5% of GDP for defense spending and a strengthened commitment to Ukraine.

“All leaders will take bold decisions to strengthen our collective defense, making NATO a stronger, fairer, and more lethal alliance,” Rutte stated at a press conference before the summit.

“This is a leap that is ambitious, historic, and fundamental to securing our future.”

Rutte said the plan includes major increases in air defense systems, tanks, armored vehicles, and artillery, a response to the evolving threat landscape, particularly Russia’s war against Ukraine.

“We see Russia’s deadly terror from the skies over Ukraine every day. We must be able to defend ourselves from such attacks,” Rutte added.

The Secretary General warned that NATO must act urgently to prepare for future threats, citing assessments that Russia could rebuild sufficient military capacity to challenge NATO within five years.

“Our security environment has changed, and not for the better. The threats we face today demand that we do far more,” he continued.

Rutte emphasized that the new defense investment plan will be reviewed in 2029, with annual reporting to ensure credibility.

He stressed that NATO remains committed to supporting Kyiv and reaffirmed the alliance’s long-standing position that “Ukraine’s path to NATO membership is irreversible.”

According to Rutte, the allies have pledged over 35 billion euros ($40,6 billions) in military aid to Ukraine for the first half of 2025, up from 20 billion announced earlier this year.

President Volodymyr Zelensky is attending the summit and will hold multiple meetings with NATO leaders. However, NATO’s Ukraine Council will not convene, a decision seen as part of efforts to keep the summit’s focus narrow, a move aimed at appeasing U.S. President Donald Trump, according to Politico.

The summit, shortened to 24 hours, has only one major session on defense spending. European officials cited by Politico said the format was designed to deliver a clear win to Trump, who is expected to tout the 5% spending pledge as a personal success. The U.S. is reportedly exempting itself from the new benchmark.

While recent summits have centered on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, this year’s joint communique may omit references to the war.

During the briefing, Rutte said that the final communique, agreed by NATO ambassadors, has “important language” about Ukraine, including defense spending up until 2035.

“This is a clear commitment by allies,” Rutte added.