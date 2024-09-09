Media WireEurope

Russia responds to report of missile supplies from Iran: Tehran is our partner

By IFP Media Wire
Kremlin

The Kremlin, asked on Monday about a Wall Street Journal report that Tehran has sent short-range ballistic missiles to Moscow, announced that Iran is Russia's partner, and that the two countries are developing dialogue in all areas.

The Journal cited unidentified U.S. and European officials as saying that Iran had sent short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that he had seen the report but that not all such reports were correct.

“Iran is our important partner, we are developing our trade and economic relations, we are developing our cooperation and dialogue in all possible areas, including the most sensitive ones,” Peskov told reporters.

Reports of Iran transferring missiles to Russia are “psychological warfare”, senior Iranian commander Fazlollah Nozari stressed on Monday, according to state media.

On Friday, Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York dismissed reports claiming that Tehran had transferred ballistic missiles to Moscow.

“Iran’s position vis-à-vis the Ukraine conflict remains unchanged. Iran considers the provision of military assistance to the parties engaged in the conflict—which leads to increased human casualties, destruction of infrastructure, and a distancing from ceasefire negotiations—to be inhumane,” the mission announced in a statement.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks