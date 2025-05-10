Russia says rejects 30-day ceasefire as long as Ukraine receives weapons

“Ukraine will continue their total mobilization, bringing new troops to the front line. Ukraine will use this period to train new military personnel and to give rest to their existing ones. So, why should we grant such an advantage to Ukraine?” Peskov told ABC News.

Peskov added that Russia wants shipments of Western weapons to Ukraine to stop, repeating that, otherwise, a ceasefire will be “an advantage” for Ukraine.

He went on to claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin “is doing whatever is possible to solve the problem, to achieve a settlement through peaceful and diplomatic means,” but without a clear resolution to the war in place Russia “has to” continue the war.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly called for a 30-day ceasefire, explaining that three-day ceasefires proposed by Russia around Easter and Victory Day were “theatrical.”

During both of the so-called ceasefires proposed by Russia, Ukrainian soldiers across the front line told the Kyiv Independent of multiple instances of Russian attacks.

International pressure is mounting against Russia to agree to a longer ceasefire, with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will arrive in Kyiv on Saturday as a show of support for Ukraine.

U.S. President Donald Trump has shown signs of growing frustration with Russia, despite having repeatedly praised Putin in the early stages of U.S.-brokered peace negotiations.