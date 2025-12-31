Rescue operation ends after iron ore mine collapse in central Iran

According to the Public Relations Office of the National Rescue and Relief Organization, the collapse occurred on Wednesday morning and affected parts of both the open-pit and underground sections of the mine.

Emergency teams from the Iranian Red Crescent Society, supported by ambulances and local emergency services, were immediately dispatched to the site.

Initial reports had raised concerns that up to 24 workers might be trapped underground. However, after a thorough search and safety assessment of the affected areas, rescue teams confirmed that no individuals remained trapped at the site.

Two workers were injured in the incident. One was transferred to a medical center by Red Crescent forces, while the other was taken by emergency medical services.

Following a comprehensive inspection and confirmation that the area was secure, rescue and relief operations were officially concluded.

Local authorities stated that investigations into the cause of the collapse are ongoing, and further safety reviews will be conducted to prevent similar incidents in the future.