Report: Rumors about imminent replacement of Iran’s security chief mere lies’

In a report on Friday, the Nour News website rejected as “fake news” the reports that have emerged over the past days about a decision to “replace” Shamkhani as well as speculation about who would succeed the security chief.

“The rumors about the end of Rear Admiral’s post at the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council are mere lies, and no decision has been taken to change the head of the Secretariat,” the report said, citing “obtained information.”

The reports circulated after a former deputy of Shamkhani, Alireza Akbari, during Shamkhani’s term as defense minister (1997-2005) was sentenced to death after being found guilty of spying for the UK.