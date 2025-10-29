Report: Almost 280 Israeli soldiers attempted suicide since onset of 2024

The findings, released by the Knesset Research and Information Center on Tuesday, indicate that for every soldier who died by suicide, seven others attempted to take their own lives.

The report further highlighted a significant shift in the composition of cases, noting that in 2024, combat soldiers accounted for 78% of all military suicides, a steep increase from the 42–45% recorded between 2017 and 2022.

Analysts have linked this rise partly to the mass mobilization of reservists following the October 7, 2023 attacks, when tens of thousands of troops were recalled to active duty.

The majority of the data utilized in the report was sourced from the Israeli military Medical Corps’ mental health center and discussions held in various Knesset committees.

The report clarified that the figures only pertain to soldiers who were on active or reserve duty at the time of their death or suicide attempt, and exclude veterans who took their own lives after completing their service.

Since October 7, 2023, the report estimates that approximately 50 Israeli soldiers have died by suicide.

There have been previous reports of Israeli soldiers committing suicide.

In July, Israeli media outlets revealed that nearly four dozen soldiers have taken their own lives in recent months due to profound psychological trauma and exposure to unspeakable violence during the regime’s genocide in the besieged enclave.

Despite attempts by the Israeli military to censor reports of soldier suicides and the surrounding circumstances, evidence continues to surface of a sharp increase in such cases.

The army has reportedly been burying some of these soldiers without military funerals or public announcements, in a desperate effort to conceal the extent of the crisis.