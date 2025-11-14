MediaIFP ExclusiveSelected

Repirt: YouTube removes Tasnim’s first Hebrew-language documentary hours after release

By IFP Editorial Staff

YouTube has removed a newly released Hebrew-language documentary produced by Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, only hours after it was uploaded, the outlet reported.

The platform has not yet issued a public statement explaining the reason for the removal.

The film, titled “Missiles Over Bazan,” is presented by Tasnim as the first documentary produced by an Iranian media outlet specifically for an Israeli audience.

The documentary examines elements of the recent 12-day confrontation between Iran and Israel and highlights lesser-known aspects of the hostility, including targeting the energy infrastructure of both sides.

According to the agency, the documentary features expert commentary, analytical segments, and reconstructed scenes intended to outline Iran’s strategic considerations during the conflict.
Its release marks a rare effort by an Iranian news organization to engage Hebrew-speaking viewers directly.

After its removal from YouTube, the documentary remains accessible on Tasnim’s Hebrew-language website.

