Holding referendum sole democratic solution to Palestinian issue: Iran

He said Iran proposes a referendum with the participation of all the Palestinians, including Muslims, Christians and Jews based on the principle of “every Palestinian, one vote”.

He added that this proposal will restore the right of Palestinians to determine their fate.

Iran also believes avoidance of division among Muslim countries serves as a macro strategy to deal with the conspiracies of ill-wishers against Muslims, Aref stated.

The Iranian vice president said all Muslim and Arab countries shoulder a heavy responsibility to take a firm and collective measure aimed at stopping the Israeli regime’s crimes against the Palestinians and occupation of their homeland.

He added that Muslim and Arab countries must develop strategies to ensure the non-repetition of Israel’s crimes and adequately compensate for the damages inflicted on the Palestinian and Lebanese people.

Aref noted the United Nations and the Security Council lack the ability to put an end to Israel’s genocide against the Palestinian people and onslaught on the Lebanese nation due to the unwavering support of the US and certain Western countries for the regime.

“Under such circumstances, our responsibility as heads of Muslim and Arab countries multiplies,” the Iranian vice president stated.

He censured the Israeli regime for shamelessly violating all the principles and rules of international law, tearing up the United Nations Charter at the General Assembly and declaring the UN Secretary General persona no grata.

“We all have a moral obligation not to remain silent in the face of one of the worst evils left over from the last century, namely the bloody occupation of the Palestinian land and continuous displacement and genocide of a nation,” the Iranian official said.

Aref added there is “shameful tragedy” in the crimes of Israel in Palestine for more than one year and in Lebanon for the past month, which is rooted in the “impunity of criminals” who consider themselves worthy of the “unquestioning support” of the US and certain Western countries.

“The American government is the main supporter of the actions of the Zionist regime (Israel) and the world is waiting for the promise of the new government of this country to immediately stop the war on the innocent people of Gaza and Lebanon.”

He stated the Israeli leaders have defined their survival in the existence of chaos and war inside the occupied territories and in the surrounding region.

The Iranian vice president called for firm condemnation of the crimes of Israel and unflinching support for the Palestinian cause.

Aref expressed hope that the Riyadh summit would take effective and coordinated measures to counter the Israeli regime’s barbarism.