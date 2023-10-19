Rafah crossing preparing to open for aid delivery Friday morning: Egypt

Egypt’s state-affiliated media outlet Al-Qahera News also reported the crossing will open on Friday, quoting an unnamed Egyptian official. The channel did not specify the exact time for the opening.

The road to the Egyptian side of the crossing is being cleaned in preparation for opening. Tents and toilets were set up Wednesday night for volunteers staying the night at the border.

The Rafah border crossing with Egypt in the south has been considered the last hope for Gazans to escape as Israel’s bombs rain down on the territory, and many Palestinians have begun moving in its direction in anticipation. However, it is currently shut.

US President Joe Biden helped broker a deal between Egypt and Israel on Wednesday.

Biden stated Egypt had agreed to open the Rafah crossing into Gaza for up to 20 trucks of humanitarian aid — but not evacuations. The World Health Organization announced the 20 trucks were only a start, and that the aim is to get up to 100 trucks of aid distributed per day.

Egypt has repeatedly denied that the crossing was closed on its end of the border, saying the aid has been waiting for guarantees that trucks entering will not be targeted by Israel.

Israel noted it will not block humanitarian aid going into Gaza from Egypt, according to a statement from the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. But it will not allow supplies into Gaza from its own territory until Hamas releases all hostages.