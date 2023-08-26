Saturday, August 26, 2023
Qatar says relationship with China not damaging US

By IFP Media Wire
Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani

Qatar is balancing its relationships with both the US and China, and that one link does not damage the other, Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani has stated.

China’s growing influence in the Persian Gulf has unnerved the United States – an issue that came into focus this week as Saudi Arabia and the UAE signed up to join Beijing in the BRICS group of states.

The prime minister, speaking at a lecture in Singapore on Friday, was responding to a question about how his country was managing its relationship with both global powers.

He dismissed another suggestion from the audience that growing Chinese defence sales to the Middle East could impact the region’s security ties with Washington.

“We welcome any cooperation with any of the countries, but none of our relations with any specific country will be at the expense of another,” he said, adding that his country had a strong defence alliance with Washington.

