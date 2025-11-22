Putin responds to US peace proposal for Ukraine war

”During the discussions, the American side asked us to make certain compromises,” Putin said, during a meeting with the Security Council. Back in Anchorage, Moscow confirmed its agreement with the peace proposals, Putin noted. However, after the Alaska talks, the American side paused due to Ukraine’s rejection of Trump’s plan.

Putin also mentioned that Moscow had received the text of the new Trump plan, but it has not yet been discussed “in detail.” “I believe it could also form the basis of a final peace settlement,” the president said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has also responded to the plan, saying that Ukraine must brace for a tough choice between accepting it or risking losing a key backer.

According to Reuters, the White House has threatened to cut off Ukraine from intelligence and military aid, should Kiev reject it.

The US submitted the plan as Zelensky’s legitimacy at home has been significantly undermined by a corruption scandal while Ukraine’s forces on the conflict frontlines have suffered a series of setbacks.

In recent months, Russian forces have been steadily advancing in the Donetsk People’s Republic, making significant gains. The Ukrainian military, by contrast, is facing severe personnel shortages.