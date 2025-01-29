Putin afraid of negotiations: Zelensky hits back after Russian leader labels him ‘illegitimate’

“Today, Putin once again proved that he is afraid of negotiations, afraid of strong leaders, and is doing everything possible to drag out the war. Every step he takes, every cynical maneuver, is aimed at making this war endless,” Zelensky said, as Putin reiterated on state TV that he considers Zelensky “illegitimate” and incapable of signing any agreements in potential peace talks.

“Negotiations can be held with anyone,” Putin stated, adding, “But due to (Zelensky’s) illegitimacy he has no right to sign anything. If (Zelensky) wants to take part in talks, I will delegate people who will conduct such talks. But the (key) issue is the ultimate signing of the documents.”

The claim, widely used in Russian propaganda, has been dismissed by Ukrainian legal experts as baseless.

Zelensky emphasized in his post on X that there is a real opportunity to achieve peace, but Putin is actively working against it.

“Instead of pursuing peace, Putin is either continuing large-scale killings or seeking a pause to prepare for another full-scale invasion using hybrid attacks,” Zelensky added.

Zelensky also urged global leaders to learn from past mistakes.

“Putin may have immense power to destroy, but his heart is too small and cowardly to withstand real pressure from strong leaders,” he stressed.