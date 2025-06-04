Public figures in Germany call on government to take clear stance against Israel

Individuals from academia, culture, and civil society called on the German government to take a clear stance against Israel’s “disproportionate conduct of war” in the open letter addressed to Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil, and Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul.

“We are writing to you with great dismay in light of the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip and Germany’s role in this armed conflict,” said the letter initiated by Said Etris Hashemi, who survived a racist terror attack in the city of Hanau where nine people were killed by a far-right extremist in 2020.

Voicing their concern over the ongoing humanitarian disaster in Gaza, signatories accused Germany of failing to uphold its obligations under international law to prevent war crimes.

“The responsibility for not having acted despite urgent warnings weighs heavily,” the letter added, calling for an immediate review and suspension of arms deliveries to Israel.

Signatories also called for greater commitment to a ceasefire and comprehensive humanitarian support for the civilian population in the Gaza Strip.

They urged Berlin to align its foreign policy more closely with the principles of international law and human rights.

The Israeli army, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 54,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war crimes against civilians in the enclave.