Sunday, November 12, 2023
Protesters in several countries rally in support of Palestine

By IFP Media Wire
Pro-Palestine Rally
Protesters holding placards and flags take part in the 'National March For Palestine' in central London on November 11, 2023.

Demonstrators have rallied worldwide in solidarity with Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip, condemning the high rate of civilian casualties in Israeli attacks and calling for an immediate ceasefire.

Major cities, including New York, London, Paris, Baghdad, Karachi, Berlin and Edinburgh, witnessed large marches on Saturday.

Calls for a ceasefire to protect civilians in Gaza have grown more than a month into the war sparked when Palestinian group Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7.

Israeli authorities have put the fatalities at about 1,200, and say more than 240 people were taken captive.

Israel’s non-stop attacks in Gaza have killed more than 11,000 people in 34 days, including more than 4,500 children.

Palestinians say that no corner of the strip is safe from Israeli bombardment. More than 70 percent of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have been displaced.

