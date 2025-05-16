President Pezeshkian: Iran to negotiate with dignity, not under threat 

Speaking at a meeting with political and social activists in Kermanshah Province, Pezeshkian stated: “We will not retreat from our core beliefs. We are committed to negotiation and peace, but not if a gun is held to our head, not if we are threatened and forced to surrender to imposed demands. That is not acceptable.”

He underscored that any diplomatic engagement must preserve Iran’s dignity and sovereignty: “We will negotiate with strength and honor—never in humiliation. We will not compromise on our national pride, our values, or our principles. That is non-negotiable.”

Pezeshkian’s remarks come amid continued indirect talks with the United States, where Iran has reiterated its demand for realistic terms and the complete lifting of sanctions.