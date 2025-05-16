Featured NewsForeign PolicyIFP ExclusiveViews

President Pezeshkian: Iran to negotiate with dignity, not under threat 

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized that Tehran remains open to negotiations and peace, but strictly rejects any talks held under duress or threats. 

Speaking at a meeting with political and social activists in Kermanshah Province, Pezeshkian stated: “We will not retreat from our core beliefs. We are committed to negotiation and peace, but not if a gun is held to our head, not if we are threatened and forced to surrender to imposed demands. That is not acceptable.”

He underscored that any diplomatic engagement must preserve Iran’s dignity and sovereignty: “We will negotiate with strength and honor—never in humiliation. We will not compromise on our national pride, our values, or our principles. That is non-negotiable.”

Pezeshkian’s remarks come amid continued indirect talks with the United States, where Iran has reiterated its demand for realistic terms and the complete lifting of sanctions.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks