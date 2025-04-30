Poll shows most Ukrainians don’t trust Trump

A similar poll in November 2024, before Trump was sworn in for his second term, indicated that 44.6% of Ukrainians said they trusted Trump, compared to 47.2% who didn’t. The NEC attributed Trump’s “relatively high score” at the time to the “general disappointment with the hesitant policy of Joe Biden’s administration toward supporting Ukraine,” as well as Trump’s campaign promise to quickly negotiate a peace deal between Kiev and Moscow.

Trust in the US president has since plummeted in Ukraine because his strategy “at times, seemed more in line with Russia’s revanchist vision than with international law,” the NEC said.

While Trump has criticized both Russia and Ukraine, he blamed Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky for the conflict. Their meeting in the Oval Office in February descended into a shouting match, during which Trump and US Vice President J.D. Vance accused Zelensky of being ungrateful for American aid and “gambling with World War III.”

Trump has declined to offer security guarantees to Ukraine, instead pressuring Kiev to sign a deal that would allow the US to profit from the country’s natural resources.

The peace agreement proposed by Washington reportedly includes US recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea, freezing the conflict along the current front line, and acknowledging Moscow’s control over large parts of the four former Ukrainian regions that voted to join Russia. The deal would also reportedly prevent Ukraine from joining NATO and initiate a phased removal of sanctions imposed on Russia.

Moscow has said that a viable peace can only be achieved if Ukraine abandons its territorial claims and drops plans to join NATO – something Kiev has refused to do.