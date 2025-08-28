Poll finds majority of Americans disapprove of US-Israel military alliance

A Quinnipiac University survey found 60 percent of voters disapprove of the U.S. sending military aid to Israel, while 32 percent support additional aid — the highest level of opposition and lowest level of support for the U.S. military alliance with Israel in a Quinnipiac poll since the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks against Israel by Hamas.

The growing disapproval of U.S. support for Israel comes as President Donald Trump continues to seek an end to the conflict and as Democrats look to bridge divides between party members on both sides of the debate over whether to back Israel.

Democrats and independent voters largely oppose Israel’s military actions in Gaza. In the new poll, 75 percent of Democrats and 66 percent of independents said they were against more spending to provide additional military aid for Israel, while 56 percent of Republicans supported additional spending.

Half of the voters surveyed, including 77 percent of Democrats, said they believe Israel is committing genocide. Sixty-four percent of Republicans said they do not believe Israel is committing genocide.

Voters were roughly split when asked whether they sympathized more with Israelis or Palestinians — 37 percent said they sympathized more with Palestinians, while 36 percent said they sympathized more with Israelis. Those figures represent the highest mark for Palestinians and the lowest mark for Israelis in a Quinnipiac poll since 2001.

The waning support for Israel brings a new urgency around the White House’s efforts to bring an end to the Israel-Hamas war. The president and top advisers held a meeting on Wednesday to strategize about plans for Gaza after the end of the conflict, even as Israel continues to bombard the region.

Quinnipiac surveyed 1,220 registered voters nationwide from August 21-25. The margin of error for the poll is +/- 3.4 percentage points.