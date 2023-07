The governor for Baft, Farhad Arasteh, told IRNA on Sunday that the suspect, a known thug, had been killed earlier in the day in an exchange of fire with police forces, who had raided the house he was hiding in.

On Saturday, police forces had been deployed to the suspect’s house to detain him on a judicial order. As they arrived at his door, he opened fire, killing one officer, Javad Karimi, and injuring two others.

The suspect then left the house, commandeered a civilian car, and fled.