PMU asks Iraqi government to provide air defense systems amid fears of attacks by Zionist regime

PMU, otherwise known Hashd al-Shaabi (its Arabic name), voiced concern over the issue.

This comes after senior Shia cleric Sadroddin Qabanji warned, in a sermon in the Iraqi city of Najaf, of an imminent Israeli plot to strike key figures within the Coordination Framework, a major Shia political coalition. In response, Hashd called on Baghdad to ignore US pressure and accelerate the delivery of essential military hardware to resistance fighters.

Deputy Chief of Staff of the group Yasser al-Eisawi told Tasnim News, “We have been sidelined due to political decisions, despite the fact that both the Iraqi army and Hashd possess the capability to defend our skies”.

He added that Iraq’s airspace was openly violated by Israel during the recent 12-day conflict between Iran and the Zionist regime.

“We are now focused on enhancing our military capabilities to protect Iraq’s airspace, but this requires political will as the first step”, Eisawi said.