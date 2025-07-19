IFP ExclusiveMiddle East

PMU asks Iraqi government to provide air defense systems amid fears of attacks by Zionist regime

By IFP Media Wire
Iraqi Forces

Following warnings of a potential Israeli plot targeting Shia Muslim leaders in Iraq, the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) have formally requested the Iraqi government to equip their forces with advanced defensive weapons.

PMU, otherwise known Hashd al-Shaabi (its Arabic name), voiced concern over the issue.

This comes after senior Shia cleric Sadroddin Qabanji warned, in a sermon in the Iraqi city of Najaf, of an imminent Israeli plot to strike key figures within the Coordination Framework, a major Shia political coalition. In response, Hashd called on Baghdad to ignore US pressure and accelerate the delivery of essential military hardware to resistance fighters.

Deputy Chief of Staff of the group Yasser al-Eisawi told Tasnim News, “We have been sidelined due to political decisions, despite the fact that both the Iraqi army and Hashd possess the capability to defend our skies”.

He added that Iraq’s airspace was openly violated by Israel during the recent 12-day conflict between Iran and the Zionist regime.

“We are now focused on enhancing our military capabilities to protect Iraq’s airspace, but this requires political will as the first step”, Eisawi said.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks