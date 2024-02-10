Palestinians should determine Gaza post-war fate: Iran FM

Amirabdollahian said the continuation of discussions with Lebanon and talks with the country’s officials are one of the top priorities for Iran.

He stressed Iran’s firm support for the stability and security of Lebanon and further said, “Certain parties sought to drive a wedge between the Lebanese government and people and the resistance, but they failed.”

Amirabdollahian praised Lebanon and the prime minister for lending support to Palestine and the Palestinian resistance.

He said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran, just like in the past, underlines the support for the resistance in Palestine, but at the same time it has made efforts during the past four months to prevent the spread of the conflict in the region by stopping the Israeli regime’s attacks against Gaza.”

The Iranian foreign minister also pointed to the recent US and British strikes on Yemen and noted that the provocative raids breach Yemen’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and are aimed at continuing support for the Zionist regime, warning that they would increase the risk of aggravating the crisis in the region.

Amirabdollahian also said the attacks run counter to the US claims that “it does not want to spread the scope of the war in the region,” and added that at the same time Washington has not even reduced its weapons shipments to Israel.

“Palestinians are the real owners of Palestine and they are the ones who should decide for Palestine and its future,” the top Iranian diplomat stated, adding, “We are aware that they have plans and political initiatives for the post-war phase.”

The Iranian foreign minister added, “Today the developments in Gaza are ushering in a political solution, but Netanyahu still sees war as the solution in order to save himself.”

Amirabdollahian called on everyone to do their utmost to come up with a political solution to immediately stop the Israeli aggression and war crimes against the Palestinians.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese prime minister said the situation in the region is “unstable and complicated” with the issue of Gaza and Palestine at the forefront. He emphasized that efforts should continue to immediately establish a truce in the blockaded territory.

He said, “We are looking for peace and stability in the region and efforts should be made to put an end to the war against Gaza and remove the risk of spillover of the conflict in the region.

Mikati shed light on the latest political developments in Lebanon and the situation at the Lebanese borders with the occupied territories. He expressed gratitude to Iran for supporting stability in Lebanon.

Some other issues, like bilateral relations in various areas, including the economic ties, were discussed during the meeting and both sides exchanged views.