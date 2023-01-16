Palestinian teen succumbs to wounds sustained from Israeli gunfire

The Ministry of Health identified the victim as Omar Khaled Khumour, a 14-year-old minor from the Dheisheh refugee camp.

Palestinian security sources announced a large group of Israeli troops stormed the camp on Monday morning, and forced their way into a number of houses there in pursuit of several activists.

They violently ransacked the buildings before taking away some local residents to an unknown location

During the raid, young Palestinian men and teenagers pelted the Israeli troops with stones, who replied by firing live rounds and teargas canisters at the youths.

Medical sources said Khumour was shot in the head and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

The latest death brings the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire so far in 2023 to 14, including four children.

Israeli forces launch raids on various cities of the occupied West Bank almost on a daily basis under the pretext of detaining what it calls “wanted” Palestinians. The raids usually lead to violent confrontations with residents.

Over the past months, Israel has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.

The United Nations marked 2022 as the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank in 16 years.

Israeli forces killed at least 171 Palestinians in the West Bank and occupied East al-Quds last year, including more than 30 children. At least 9,000 others were injured as well.