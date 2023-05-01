Palestinian teen killed by Israeli troops in WB refugee camp

The Palestinian health ministry said in a statement that 17-year-old Jibril Mohammed al-Ladda was critically wounded on Monday morning after confrontations broke out with the Israeli army during its incursion into the Aqabat Jaber refugee camp, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The statement added that Ladda was struck in the head with a live bullet and transferred to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Six other Palestinians were also shot and injured, including three seriously. They were taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Head of the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) in Ariha, Eid Barahmeh, told WAFA that three people were detained by Israeli forces during the raid. Ahmad Jihad Abu al-Asal, a senior member of the Fatah movement, was among those arrested.

On Friday, another Palestinian teenager was fatally shot by Israeli forces during clashes southeast of the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem.

Palestinian officials stated that 16-year-old Mustafa Amer Sabbah was killed after Israeli troops indiscriminately fired live rounds at civilians confronting the forces during a raid on Tuqu’ town, located 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) southeast of Bethlehem.

Early last month, heavily armed Israeli forces stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque compound before firing tear gas and stun grenades into the Qibli prayer hall, where hundreds of men, women, elderly people, and children were staying overnight to pray. Some eyewitnesses said rubber-coated steel bullets were also fired.

Over the past few months, Israel has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been wounded.