Palestinian kid killed in Israeli raid on Jenin

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed a 16-year-old girl named Janna Essam Zakarneh was shot dead in the overnight raid on the eastern neighborhood of Jenin.

Local sources stated the child was targeted by an Israeli sniper while she was on the roof of her home.

Israeli forces also arrested three Palestinians during the raid.

The attack sparked “fierce” clashes between Israeli troops and Palestinian fighters, with the armed wing of the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, saying resistance fighters launched “a heavy barrage of bullets and explosive devices” at the Israeli forces in the area of Albayadr in the eastern neighborhood.

The Palestinian Health Ministry announced the clashes left a Palestinian man injured, while the Palestine Red Crescent Society reported its medical staff dealt with three injuries.

Israeli forces have recently been conducting overnight raids and killings in the northern occupied West Bank, mainly in the cities of Jenin and Nablus, where new groups of Palestinian resistance fighters have been formed.

Over 210 Palestinian have been killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip since the beginning of the year.

Local and international rights groups have condemned Israel’s excessive use of force and “shoot-to-kill policy” against Palestinians.

Incidents of sabotage and violence by settlers against Palestinians and their property have also become a daily occurrence throughout the occupied territories, particularly in the West Bank.

However, Israeli authorities rarely prosecute settlers and the vast majority of the files are closed due to deliberate police failure to investigate them properly.