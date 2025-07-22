Palestinian girl who lost her arms in Israeli strike dreams of becoming doctor

Sarah’s life changed forever when an Israeli missile struck a neighboring house.

Her father was instantly killed, and shrapnel tore through Sarah’s arms, forcing doctors to amputate them.

Despite the tragedy, Sarah remains determined to pursue her dreams.

Her mother, Maha Al-Barsh, says Sarah’s greatest wish is to leave Gaza for prosthetic treatment and live like other children again.

She hopes to one day become a prosthetics doctor to help others who have lost their limbs in war.

Al Jazeera reports that Sarah and her mother live under dire conditions in the besieged enclave, amid widespread destruction and a collapsing healthcare system.

Her mother has taught her to eat, draw, and write with her feet to foster independence.

“I lost my hands and my father, but I didn’t lose hope,” Sarah says.

“I dream that life in Gaza can go back to how it was before the war.”