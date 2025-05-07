Pakistan decries India’s ‘act of war’

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided on Wednesday over a National Security Committee meeting, whose participants condemned the “illegal acts” of India, describing them as “blatant violations of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, which manifestly constituted acts of war under international law”.

“The deliberate targeting of civilians, including innocent women and children, by the Indian military constitutes a heinous and shameful crime, that is in violation of all norms of human behaviour and the provisions of international law,” a committee statement read.

Earlier, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif also declared that Islamabad “won’t take long to settle the score” and stated that military operations were already under way.

India launched a massive military bombardment overnight called “Operation Sindoor”, striking nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, killing at least 26 people. In response, Pakistan said it struck Indian military targets and claimed to have shot down several warplanes, resulting in at least 10 deaths.

Residents of Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, said they fled their homes and ran into surrounding hills as India launched air attacks on part of the city.

“The whole house moved. Everyone got scared, we all evacuated, took our kids and went up [into the hills],” Muhammad Shair Mir, 46, told Reuters news agency.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stressed on Wednesday that New Delhi carried out the strikes after its intelligence monitoring showed that “further attacks against India were impending”.

“Therefore, it was necessary to take preemptive and precautionary strikes,” he noted during a joint news conference with top Indian military commanders.

The military added that it targeted “terrorist camps” that served as recruitment centres, launchpads, and indoctrination centres, and sites housing weapons and training facilities.

“Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution,” it stated.

The strikes followed an attack on tourists in Pahalgam in Indian-administered Kashmir in March, which New Delhi blamed on Pakistan-backed armed groups.