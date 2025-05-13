Pakistan confirms 51 dead in Indian attacks; New Delhi reports 20 fatalities

Pakistan’s army announced on Tuesday that more than 50 people were killed in last week’s military clashes with India which ended in a ceasefire agreed by the nuclear-armed neighbours, restoring peace to their border.

The arch rivals fired missiles and drones targeting each other’s military installations after India said it struck “terrorist infrastructure” sites in Pakistan and Pakistani Kashmir on Wednesday in retaliation for an attack on tourists.

Pakistan said the targets were all civilian. Its military said the dead in the attacks comprised 40 civilians and 11 of its armed forces.

India has said at least five military personnel and 16 civilians died.

Both agreed to a ceasefire on Saturday, following diplomacy and pressure from the United States.

On Monday, India Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned Pakistan that New Delhi would again target “terrorist hideouts” across the border if there were new attacks on India and would not be deterred by what he called Islamabad’s “nuclear blackmail”.

India blames Pakistan for an attack in Kashmir on April 22 targeting Hindu tourists that killed 26 men. Islamabad denies the accusations.