Over 21 million liters of smuggled fuel seized in southern Iran port, equal to daily output of refinery

Mojtaba Ghahremani, Chief Justice of Hormozgan, described the smuggling operation as part of a long-standing and deeply rooted network that developed over several years.

He noted that dismantling the infrastructure has required significant coordination between the judiciary and security forces.

“No less than 10,000 pickup trucks would be needed to remove the fuel reserves currently held in Kolahi,” Ghahremani said, underlining the immense scale of the operation.

He accused the fuel smuggling network of using wealth, influence, and media suppression to conceal their activities, while warning that judicial authorities have launched strong legal action against ringleaders and collaborators.

Ghahremani urged individuals still involved in the network to cease cooperation or face prosecution, noting that those who voluntarily turn in illegal fuel will be eligible for reduced penalties.