EnergyIFP ExclusiveSecurity

Over 21 million liters of smuggled fuel seized in southern Iran port, equal to daily output of refinery

By IFP Editorial Staff

The head of Hormozgan Province's judiciary has revealed the discovery of more than 21.5 million liters of smuggled fuel stored in the southern Iranian port of Kolahi, equating the volume to the daily output of a refinery.

Mojtaba Ghahremani, Chief Justice of Hormozgan, described the smuggling operation as part of a long-standing and deeply rooted network that developed over several years.

He noted that dismantling the infrastructure has required significant coordination between the judiciary and security forces.

“No less than 10,000 pickup trucks would be needed to remove the fuel reserves currently held in Kolahi,” Ghahremani said, underlining the immense scale of the operation.

He accused the fuel smuggling network of using wealth, influence, and media suppression to conceal their activities, while warning that judicial authorities have launched strong legal action against ringleaders and collaborators.

Ghahremani urged individuals still involved in the network to cease cooperation or face prosecution, noting that those who voluntarily turn in illegal fuel will be eligible for reduced penalties.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks