Oscar-winning director Jonathan Glazer condemns Israeli ‘dehumanization’ of Gazans

Delivering an address after receiving the award on Sunday, Glazer said Gazans are the “victims” of “dehumanization” by the occupying regime.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after Palestinian resistance groups carried out a surprise retaliatory operation into the occupied territories.

Concomitantly with the war, the regime has been enforcing a near-total siege on Gaza, which has reduced the flow of foodstuffs, medicine, electricity, and water into the Palestinian territory into a trickle.

So far during the military onslaught, the regime has killed more than 31,000 Gazans, most of them women, children, and adolescents.

“Our film shows where dehumanization leads at its worst,” Glazer added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he denounced the Israeli regime’s age-old weaponization of the historical tragedy to try to justify its ongoing campaign of deadly occupation and aggression against Palestinians.

“We stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation which has led to conflict for so many innocent people,” he concluded.