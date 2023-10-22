Officials: Half of Gaza’s residential units damaged, 1.5mn displaced as death toll nears 5,000

According to the local government’s media office, around 165,000 residential units were damaged, with at least 20,000 of them completely destroyed or made unfit for habitation.

The bombing, as well as enforced displacement orders by the army, has pushed 1.5 million people out of their homes.

The government’s media office added they are staying across 220 shelters across Gaza, as well as with families and friends.

“This humanitarian catastrophe is happening in front of the eyes and ears of the entire world, without anyone doing anything to stop the brutal aggression and crime of genocide against our people,” Salamah Marouf, the spokesperson of the Gaza-based media office, stated.

The death toll in Gaza has risen to 4,651 with more than 14,245 wounded, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza on Sunday. More than 70 percent of those killed are children, women and elderly people.

The Israeli military has killed at least 1,873 Palestinian children in the besieged strip since the ongoing conflict started on 7 October, according to the latest tally released by the Palestinian Health Ministry.

It comes after the Rafah border crossing opened for a brief window on Saturday, allowing Gaza to receive its first deliveries of vital aid.

However, international leaders have warned that much more is needed to combat the “catastrophic” humanitarian situation in the enclave that holds more than 2 million people.