Offices, schools in many Iranian provinces shut down on Wednesday due to severe cold

By IFP Editorial Staff

Authorities in Iran have announced widespread closures of government offices and educational institutions in many provinces on Wednesday, following heavy snowfall, rainfall, and a sharp drop in temperatures across large parts of the country.

According to official statements, the decision has been taken to protect public safety and reduce pressure on energy infrastructure amid increased demand for gas and electricity.

The ongoing cold weather system has prompted provincial crisis management and energy consumption committees to approve temporary shutdowns as a precautionary measure.

Under the plan, most public offices, schools, universities, banks, and municipal bodies in affected areas will be closed for the day. Essential services, including hospitals, emergency and relief agencies, security forces, and selected on-duty bank branches, will continue operating as usual.

Officials have warned that further closures may be announced if adverse weather conditions persist.

