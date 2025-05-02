No damage to oil facilities in south Iran port explosion: Deputy oil minister

Mohammad Sadegh Azimi-Far stated that a comprehensive inspection of refineries, storage tanks, and pipelines confirmed no significant damage, with operations continuing normally.

More than 320 emergency personnel from the oil industry participated in firefighting efforts, deploying 20 fire trucks and 12 ambulances to contain the blaze, he said.

Azimi-Far, who visited the site, praised responders while ordering additional safety reviews.

“We are identifying any potential weaknesses to improve safety measures and reduce future risks,” he stated.

The deputy minister emphasized Iran’s commitment to maintaining operational resilience in its oil infrastructure.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the explosion that killed at least 70 people and left hundreds of others injured at Iran’s largest container port.