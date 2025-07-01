Netanyahu says he will visit Washington next week to meet Trump

“I am expected to leave next week for meetings in the United States, including with President Donald Trump,” Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper quoted Netanyahu as saying during a cabinet meeting.

“These events follow the great victory we achieved in Operation ‘Rising Lion.’ Exploiting success is no less important than achieving success,” he added, in reference to recent airstrikes on Iran.

Trump said Tuesday he hopes a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will be reached soon.

“We hope (a ceasefire) is going to happen and we’re looking for it to happen sometime next week,” Trump told reporters before departing the White House for the opening of a temporary migrant detention center in Florida.

Later, Trump said he will discuss Gaza and Iran with Netanyahu next week in Washington, DC.

“He’s coming here. We’re going to talk about a lot of things. We’re going to talk about the great success we had in Iran … We’re also going to talk about Gaza,” he stated.