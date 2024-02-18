NATO is stronger than Russia despite shortcomings: Secretary General

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Stoltenberg called NATO “the strongest military power in the world”, which accounts for about half of all military power.

“And militarily, we are stronger than Russia. But at the same time, I believe that the war in Ukraine has shown that we have some very serious gaps. For example, when it comes to maintaining equipment in combat condition. We have advanced weapons systems, but they need spare parts, maintenance and, of course, ammunition,” he explained.

The chief also pointed out that NATO members had exhausted the stockpile of weapons they had been sending to help Ukraine at the beginning of the full-scale war.

“So now we are working hard to increase production. There is good news: new factories are being set up and production is increasing. But there is an urgent need to do more,” Stoltenberg added.

Stoltenberg urged US Republican politicians to approve military aid for Ukraine requested by US President Joe Biden.

“Every week we wait means that there will be more people killed on the front line in Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

“So it’s not for me to give advice on how to pass legislation to the US Congress. But what I can say is the vital and urgent need for the US to decide on a package for Ukraine.”

Stoltenberg acknowledged that the US has provided extensive support for Ukraine, but warned that the recent halt to further US military aid “has a direct impact on the frontline in Ukraine”.