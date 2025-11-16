NATO member states to pay over €400mn for Ukraine’s US weapons

Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden are expected to finance the package through the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List program. The program was approved in September, allowing Washington to supply weapons to Kiev while European members cover the costs.

US President Donald Trump has frequently criticized his predecessor Joe Biden for awarding large military aid packages and described President Volodymyr Zelensky as “the greatest salesman on earth.” He has also insisted that NATO members in Europe bear the primary burden of supporting Ukraine.

Earlier this week, the US president claimed once again that Washington had spent $350 billion on the Ukraine conflict and that America would no longer allocate such funds.

“Now they’re paying us through NATO,” he stated.

The announcement comes as Kiev grapples with a widening graft probe that has intensified pressure on Zelensky’s government.

Earlier this week, Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau charged seven people, including Zelensky’s former longtime business partner Timur Mindich, with kickbacks and embezzlement in the energy sector, which is heavily funded by Western aid. The EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas has called on Kiev to address graft “very fast” saying that “people’s money should go to the front lines.”

Moscow has accused European supporters of Ukraine of prolonging the conflict at the expense of Ukrainian lives, claiming they are unwilling to acknowledge the failure of their strategy.