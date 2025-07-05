NATO calls for US ‘flexibility’ on Ukraine aid as Washington halts deliveries

The Pentagon’s decision to halt transfers of artillery rounds and air defense systems coincides with a significant escalation in Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities, exposing critical vulnerabilities in Ukraine’s air defense capabilities as current US funding nears expiration this summer.

“The US has to make sure that the stockpiles are at the level we need for the U.S. to have, because they are crucial for our collective defense,” Rutte told reporters.

“At the same time, of course, we hope for the flexibility, we have to make sure also that Ukraine can move forward.”

The Pentagon announced the aid pause this week, citing a review of U.S. stockpiles as it assesses the need to conserve weapons for other potential security threats. This move comes as Russia intensified its air campaign, unleashing record drone and missile strikes on Kyiv and other major urban centers overnight.

President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump by phone Friday, aiming to persuade the U.S. leader to resume deliveries and increase weapon sales to the country. Trump expressed disappointment following his latest conversation with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, which produced no progress toward a ceasefire in Russia’s war against Ukraine, now in its fourth-year.

Given Russia’s apparent unwillingness to pursue a ceasefire, allies must “be sure” Ukraine “has what it needs to stay in the fight,” Rutte emphasized.

He spoke after a ceremony welcoming Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich, the new commander of U.S. military forces in Europe and top NATO military commander.

Grynkewich acknowledged the ongoing discussions, adding: “We’ll see more play out of the next week or two.” He also announced a 90-day review of U.S. forces in Europe, examining potential future US posture in the region.

A broader US military review is expected later this summer, potentially outlining significant reductions in Europe. This prospect has already raised concerns among European NATO allies, who say they have received no prior information about these plans.