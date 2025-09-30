Most Americans oppose more aid to Israel: Survey

According to the findings, 51% of Americans oppose sending “additional economic and military support to Israel,” while only 31% back further aid. Six out of ten voters (58%) say Tel Aviv should immediately end its Gaza campaign, even if hostages remain in captivity and Hamas is not eliminated.

The poll also found that 40% of US voters believe Israel is intentionally killing civilians in Gaza. A larger share (62%) say Israel is not taking enough precautions to avoid civilian casualties.

Overall, 34% of respondents side with Israel and 35% with the Palestinians in the conflict. The survey was conducted nationwide from September 22 to 27 among 1,313 registered US voters.

The findings contrast sharply with polling in the immediate aftermath of the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, when the group killed 1,200 people and seized more than 250 hostages. At that time, 47% of American voters sided with Israel and only 20% with the Palestinians.

Since the Gaza escalation in October 2023, Washington has approved billions in emergency weapons and defense aid to Israel. Its campaign in Gaza has killed more than 65,000 Palestinians – a toll that a UN committee this month labeled genocide. Israel also recently launched a ground offensive in Gaza City, one of the last areas outside of IDF control – spurring some countries to recognize a Palestinian state, while international bodies and hostage families have pressed for a settlement.

On Monday, the US unveiled a 20-point plan to end the Gaza war, calling for an immediate ceasefire, a hostages-for-prisoners exchange, a staged Israeli withdrawal, Hamas disarmament, and a transitional international administration.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu endorsed the framework but warned that Israel would “finish the job” militarily if Hamas refuses.