In an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok released on Saturday, Peskov outlined Moscow’s approach to foreign companies that left the Russian market after the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022 and Western sanctions. He stated that “it would be wrong to say we are not interested in these companies returning.”

According to Peskov, many companies that left “reserved the right to return, fulfilling all their obligations to employees and to Russian regions… With them, of course, we need to conduct a very careful, respectful dialogue, observing our interests.”

Other companies, however, abandoned their employees without paying out salaries or fulfilling their social obligations, Peskov said. He added that they will still be allowed to return as long as they make amends.

“Everyone should be allowed back. It will just be very expensive for them to return.”

The Kremlin spokesman stressed that the only companies that are not welcome are those that have supported the Ukrainian military.

“These companies have already become enemies, and that is how they should be treated,” he added.

As Western companies exited the Russian market, they lost billions of dollars in assets. A Reuters analysis earlier this year estimated that foreign companies exiting the country lost more than $107 billion.

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Moscow remains “open to cooperation, particularly with our friends,” and has never “turned away or pushed anyone out.” He added that many Western companies “are eagerly waiting for all these political restrictions to be lifted,” while some continue to operate in Russia.