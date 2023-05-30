Moscow mayor says Russian capital attacked by drones

Sobyanin ordered the evacuation of residents from the two apartment blocks that were targeted, according to several messages posted on Telegram.

Emergency officials told RIA Novosti that two drones struck residential buildings. No information regarding casualties has been provided yet.

Sobyanin, citing data from the city medical services, stated that no residents of the buildings hit by the aircraft were seriously hurt. He added that two people requested medical assistance at the scene, but no one had to be taken to the hospital.

Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov wrote on Telegram that “several drones” were shot down by air defenses as they were flying towards the city.

The attack comes after two Ukrainian drones unsuccessfully attempted to strike the Kremlin earlier this month. Moscow accused Kiev of attempting to assassinate Putin and vowed retaliation.

Kiev denied responsibility, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky saying “we don’t attack Putin or Moscow.”