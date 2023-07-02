Mohammad Marandi removed as vice president of Tehran Univ. 

Marandi, whose remarks about the nuclear negotiations with global powers had received widespread attention after President Ebrahim Raisi came into office, was removed officially because of his disagreements with the university over its Alborz Campus.

“They decided to remove me over long-running and fundamental differences over the performance of Alborz Campus and what I regard as the offering of degrees in exchange for money and the discrediting of Tehran University as well as other actions taken outside of the frameworks of the ratifications,” Marandi said.

Marandi has been teaching at Tehran University’s Foreign Languages and Literature and World Studies Faculties and had been vice president for international affairs since October 2021.

Raisi took office in August 2021.

Formerly, Marandi had advised ex-Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and his negotiating team in the course of negotiations that led to a nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers in 2015.