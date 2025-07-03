Millions of children caught in MENA conflicts: UNICEF

In a statement, the UN agency said recent reports indicate that over 12 million children have been forced from their homes, more than 40,000 have been maimed, and nearly 20,000 have lost their lives, highlighting the devastating impact of ongoing conflicts on the region’s youngest and most vulnerable.

The agency added nearly 110 million children in the MENA region live in countries affected by conflict. These children are regularly exposed to life-threatening situations, extreme emotional distress, and repeated displacement. Many are stripped of their basic right to safety and often grow up with psychological scars that can last a lifetime.

“A child’s life is being turned upside down the equivalent of every five seconds due to the conflicts in the region,” Edouard Beigbeder, the UNICEF regional director for MENA, stated.

“Already, half of the region’s 220 million children live in conflict-affected countries. We cannot allow this number to rise. Ending hostilities – for the sake of children – is not optional; it is an urgent necessity, a moral obligation, and it is the only path to a better future.”

Due to the continued life-threatening risks and vulnerabilities, UNICEF estimates that 45 million children across the MENA region will require humanitarian assistance in 2025, up from 32 million in 2020. This represents a staggering 41 percent increase in just five years.

The UN agency, however, announced it’s grappling with major funding shortfalls across its operations in the MENA region. The situation is likely to worsen as UNICEF’s funding in the region is projected to decline by 20-25 percent by 2026, potentially resulting in a loss of up to $370 million.

This shortfall threatens to jeopardize life-saving programs, including treatment for severe malnutrition, safe water production in conflict zones, and vaccinations against deadly diseases.

“As the plight of children in the region worsens, the resources to respond are becoming sparser,” Beigbeder said, adding, “Conflicts must stop. International advocacy to resolve these crises must intensify. And support for vulnerable children must increase, not decline.”

Meanwhile, UNICEF is urging all parties to conflict in the region to end hostilities and uphold international law, including international humanitarian law and human rights law.

“Member states with influence over parties to conflict must use their leverage to advocate for peace and the protection of children and the essential infrastructure they rely on for survival,” the UN agency noted.