Millions of Iranians take part in Revolution anniversary rallies nationwide

In Tehran, crowds gathered along several routes leading toward the iconic Azadi (Freedom) Square.

People started rallies early Monday to “reaffirm their commitment to the ideals of the Revolution” and expressed solidarity with the oppressed, especially the people of Gaza and victims of US actions.

Marchers, including children and teenagers who were born when the 1979 happened, chanted slogans like “Death to America,” “Death to Israel,” and “We will never accept humiliation.”

The event is covered by over 200 foreign journalists and 7,000 domestic media personnel, with 350 broadcasting teams providing live coverage.

Over 2,000 booths offering cultural, artistic, and relief services have been set up by organizations and institutions. The booths also showcased Iranian industrial products, highlighting the nation’s self-sufficiency and achievements.

Senior officials, including the heads of the executive, legislative, and judicial branches, attended the rally in Tehran and called for a strong turnout, describing the event as a day of divine significance and national unity.