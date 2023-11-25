Majority of Americans support Ukraine ceasefire: Survey

More than seven in ten Americans (72%) either strongly or somewhat support a truce in the Russia-Ukraine fighting, the survey showed, with the “strong” option picked by 48% of those polled. Just 9% opposed a ceasefire to some degree.

The desire to end hostilities was less overwhelming for the Israeli-Hamas war, but nevertheless 63% of Americans favored it, while 20% opposed such an outcome.

People were also asked about their perception of the military tactics used by Russia and Israel, and whether their attacks were aimed at military targets rather than civilians. Both countries claim they have never deliberately struck civilians.

In the Russian case, “some” or “half” of attacks have a military purpose, said 28% and 20% of people respectively. The same answers were given about Israel by 14% and 13% of respondents. Just 5% said all Russian attacks were aimed at military targets, compared to 18% for Israel.

Over 14,500 civilians have been killed in Gaza since the October 7 attack on Israel by the armed group Hamas, including more than 6,000 children, according to Palestinian officials. UN Secretary-General António Guterres cited the death toll on Monday, when he condemned the “unparalleled and unprecedented” level of violence that civilians face in the enclave.

Asked about which side was winning in the Ukraine conflict, 37% of Americans said neither, while 26% were not sure. Israel is beating Hamas in Gaza, according to 43% of the people polled. A majority of 64% sympathized with Ukraine rather than Russia, while 39% sided with the Israelis rather than the Palestinians.