Macron rules out dispatching French troops to Ukraine’s front line

Macron invited European leaders to an emergency summit in Paris on Feb. 17 in response to U.S. officials saying Europe will not participate in Ukraine peace talks. France is set to host a second summit on Feb. 19 to continue discussions of security guarantees for Ukraine.

“France is not preparing to send combat ground troops to the front,” Macron said.

In partnership with the British, France is ready to consider sending experts or even a limited number of troops beyond the frontline to demonstrate solidarity and help Ukraine defend itself, Macron added.

Supporting NATO membership for Ukraine is among the several ways France is ready to support Ukraine in its battle against Russia’s aggression, Macron continued.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer signaled that his country is prepared to send British troops to Ukraine as part of a European-led peacekeeping force on Feb. 16.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated he is not opposed to European peacekeepers monitoring a ceasefire in Ukraine on Feb. 18.

Macron called for Ukraine’s “automatic membership in NATO” in the event of a violation by Russia in a potential ceasefire at an emergency summit held in France on Feb. 17.