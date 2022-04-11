Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 47

Ukraine claims Russian offensive in Donbas “has already started”

Russia’s latest offensive in the eastern Donbas region has begun, a senior Ukrainian official said Monday, warning that Russia continues to amass forces there.

Vadym Denysenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, stated in remarks on national television, “From my point of view, this big offensive (in eastern Ukraine) has already started.”

“We have to understand it’s not going to be the repetition of Feb. 24, when the first airstrikes and explosions started and we said, ‘The war has begun.’ The big offensive de-facto has already started,” he added.

Ukrainian and Western officials have announced in recent days they have observed movement of Russian troops to Donbas following major setbacks for Moscow in a push to take Kyiv.

“Russians are accumulating their forces,” Denysenko continued, stating, “They continue to redeploy their troops and equipment to Donetsk and Luhansk regions.”

“Yes, there are still no major battles that are being discussed so much in the past few days. But in general we could say the offensive has already started,” he said.

Denysenko noted explosions overnight in the Dnipropetrovsk region and said the shelling of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, had also continued.

French bank quits Russia over Ukraine

French banking group Societe Generale announced on Monday that it would stop all business activities in Russia.

“Societe Generale ceases its banking and insurance activities in Russia and announces the signing of a sale and purchase agreement to sell its entire stake in Rosbank and the group’s Russian insurance subsidiaries to Interros Capital, the previous shareholder of Rosbank. With this agreement, concluded after several weeks of intensive work, the group would exit in an effective and orderly manner from Russia, ensuring continuity for its employees and clients,” the group said in a statement on its website.

Rosbank is one of the top 15 Russian banks in terms of assets and is among the country’s most systemically important credit institutions. According to Forbes Russia, Rosbank is considered the third most reliable Russian bank.

More EU sanctions on Russia an option: Top diplomat

More European Union sanctions on Russia are an option, the bloc’s top diplomat Josep Borrell said when asked if the EU was ready to consider a Russian oil embargo in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. “Sanctions are always on the table,” Borrell told reporters as he arrived for a meeting with EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg. “Ministers will discuss which are the further steps,” he added.

UN: 1,793 civilians killed in Ukraine war

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 1,793 civilians have been killed and 2,439 injured, according to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

“Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes,” the OHCHR notes in its civilian casualty update.

The organisation writes the actual figures are likely considerably higher, as information from areas where there are “intense hostilities” has either been delayed or is pending corroboration. This includes Mariupol, Izium and Borodianka, where there are allegations of many civilian casualties.

The figures in these areas are “being being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics”, the update notes.

Zelensky: Next few days of war are crucial

Ukraine’s president has warned his countrymen that the coming week would be as crucial as any since Russia launched its invasion.

“Russian troops will move to even larger operations in the east of our state,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an address.

He accused Russia of trying to evade responsibility for war crimes.

“The day will come when they will have to admit everything. Accept the truth,” the Ukraine’s president added.

Zelensky stressed the nation is doing all it can to win the war and accused Russian leadership of “lying” in efforts to shift the blame away from them.

“When cowardice grows, everything turns into catastrophe,” he continued, adding, “When people don’t have the courage to recognize their mistakes and apologize, to conform to reality, and to see that they are turning into monsters.”

The Ukrainian president said Russia has lost touch with reality, acting as aggressors yet blaming Ukraine for the actions committed by Russian troops, including the killings in Bucha, the missile strike on the train station in Kramatorsk, and “every destroyed city and burnt village.”

“They have destroyed the lives of millions. They started a full-scale war and act as if we are to blame for this,” Zelensky continued.

He added Russia, fearing defeat, will launch more full-scale combat actions in Ukraine’s east.

“But we are ready,” the president said, promising Ukraine will ensure it has enough weapons and demand stronger sanctions against Russia so that justice will be served.

He again called on Western countries to provide more assistance to Ukraine.

Gazprom continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine

Russian state-owned gas producer Gazprom continued to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Monday in line with requests from European consumers, the Russian news agency Interfax reported. Requests stood at 95 million cubic metres for April 11, Interfax reported, citing Ukraine’s gas pipeline operator.

183 children have died since Russian invasion: Ukraine

Ukraine’s Ombudsman for Human Rights, Lyudmyla Denisova, has reported 183 children are confirmed to have died since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russia may use phosphorous munitions in Mariupol: UK defence ministry

“Russian forces’ prior use of phosphorous munitions in the Donetsk Oblast raises the possibility of their future employment in Mariupol as fighting for the city intensifies,” the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defence writes in its latest intelligence briefing.

It also notes that Russia has continued shelling the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and that Ukrainian forces have repulsed several assaults “resulting in the destruction of Russian tanks, vehicles, and artillery equipment”. Russia’s continues using unguided bombs which “decreases their ability to discriminate” during strikes and increases “the risk of further civilian casualties,” the briefing adds.

Bodies of 6 people found in Kharkiv: Interfax

Rescuers in the city of Kharkiv have found the bodies of six victims of shelling, Interfax Ukraine reports.

Moscow: Kiev plotting provocations with mass killings of civilians to accuse Russian troops

Kiev is plotting, with the West’ support, provocations with massacre of civilians in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) to place the blame for it on the Russian army, Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, has claimed.

“Official Kiev, with the support from several Western countries, continues to plan barbarous and ruthless actions with mass killings of civilians in the Lugansk People’s Republic to later accuse the Russian armed forces and LPR troops,” he said.

According to Mizintsev, a provocation is planned in the Ragovka community in the Kiev region. The Ukrainian side, in his words, is plotting to shoot a fake video about searches of places of mass burials of civilians allegedly killed by Russian troops.

“A team of Ukrainian forensic experts and police officers will be involved in the provocation to make it look more trustworthy,” he added.

“Reporters from foreign mass media outlets have arrived in the city of Kremennaya in the Severodonetsk district and have accommodated in the building of the local hospital. They are supposed to record the Ukrainian army’s provocation with the alleged selling of ambulance cars carrying patients by Russian troops,” he stated.

‘I am no longer interested in their diplomacy’: Zelensky on NATO and UN

President Volodymyr Zelensky has criticised NATO and the United Nations in an interview on CBS’s 60 Minutes.

“When you are [working] at diplomacy, there are no results. All this is very bureaucratic … I don’t have any more lives [to give]. I don’t have any more emotions. I’m no longer interested in their diplomacy that leads to the destruction of my country,” Zelensky said, after being asked why he had spoken in an undiplomatic way to NATO and the UN’s Security Council (UNSC).

In recent days Zelensky had told the UNSC it should punish Russia or “dissolve itself”.

When asked what he wants the world to understand, Zelenskyy stated, “We are defending the right to live. I never thought this right was so costly. These are human values. So that Russia doesn’t choose what we should do and how I’m exercising my rights. That right was given to me by God and my parents.”

"We are defending the right to live": Ukraine's president speaks with Scott Pelley about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and recently uncovered alleged war crimes in Kyiv suburb of Bucha. https://t.co/be8bjqttcg — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 11, 2022

The Ukraine’s president added the world is responsible for Russia’s atrocities in Ukraine.

“I remember, all of us remember, books about the second world war, and about the devil in uniform – Adolf Hitler. Are those countries who did not participate in the war responsible? The countries who let German forces march throughout Europe? Does the world carry responsibility for the genocide? Yes. Yes, it does. When you [have the ability to] close the sky – yes it’s scary, that a world war could start. It’s scary. I understand [that]. And I cannot put pressure on these people because everyone is afraid of war. But whether the world [is responsible] for this, I believe so, yes. I believe so,” he stressed.

NZ to send more military aid to Ukraine

New Zealand will send a C-130 Hercules aircraft, with 50 defence force personnel, to help transport and distribute donated military aid to Ukraine, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced.

“But at no point will they enter Ukraine, and nor have they been asked to,” Ardern stated at a press conference.

The aircraft will leave New Zealand for Europe on Wednesday.

New Zealand will also contribute $13 million for military, legal and human rights support, including $7.5m for weapons and ammunition procurement via the United Kingdom, enabling the UK to help supply arms to Ukraine.

Report: Sweden, Finland may join NATO in summer

Sweden and Finland may join NATO as early as this summer, the Times newspaper reported citing its sources.

According to the daily, it is expected that Finland will apply for its membership in June and Sweden will follow.

War to slash Ukraine’s economic output: World Bank

Ukraine’s economic output will likely contract by 45.1 percent this year as Russia’s invasion has forced businesses to close, slashed exports and destroyed productive capacity, the World Bank announced in a new assessment of the war’s economic effects.

The World Bank also forecast Russia’s 2022 gross domestic product (GDP) output to fall 11.2 percent due to punishing financial sanctions imposed by the United States and its Western allies on Russia’s banks, state-owned enterprises and other institutions.

The World Bank’s Eastern Europe region, comprising Ukraine, Belarus and Moldova, is forecast to show a GDP contraction of 30.7 percent this year, due to shocks from the war and disruption of trade.

Oil companies, Putin share blame for high gas prices: Survey

A majority of Americans believe that oil companies, in addition to Russian President Vladimir Putin, should be blamed for the recent spike in oil and gas prices, according to an ABC News poll.

The poll found that 71 percent of those surveyed blame Putin for the spike in gas prices amid his country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine while 68 percent said they blame oil and gas companies for the recent high gas prices.

The poll also found that 52 percent of those surveyed place a “good amount” or “great deal” of blame for high gas prices on Democratic policies, with 51 percent blaming President Joe Biden. Thirty-three percent blamed the issue on the GOP and 24 percent blamed it on former President Donald Trump.

Sixty-eight percent of those surveyed said they disapprove of Biden’s handling gas prices with 93 percent of Republicans and 41 percent of Democrats saying the same.

On Ukraine, 79 percent supported economic sanctions on Russia and 63 percent supported Ukrainian refugees being relocated to the US.

Death toll in Kramatorsk train station strike rises to 57

The head of the Donetsk regional military administration announced the death toll from a Russian missile strike on the train station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, had risen to 57.

“As of 11 a.m. today, April 10 [the total is] 57 dead, 109 injured,” Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

“Those with minor injuries have been released to go home, the heavily injured are being transported to safe regions and being provided with the necessary aid,” Kyrylenko added.

Russia threatens legal action if West forces debt default

Russia will take legal action if the West tries to force it to default on its sovereign debt, Russia’s finance minister Anton Siluanov has told the pro-Kremlin Izvestia newspaper.

“Of course we will sue, because we have taken all the necessary steps to ensure that investors receive their payments,” Siluanov told the daily.

“We will present in court our bills confirming our efforts to pay both in foreign currency and in roubles. It will not be an easy process. We will have to very actively prove our case, despite all the difficulties,” he continued.

Russia faces its first sovereign external default in more than a century after it made arrangements to make an international bond repayment in roubles earlier this week, even though the payment was due in US dollars.

EU ‘could revisit renewable targets’ in push to quit Russian energy

The European Union could set more ambitious targets for its transition to renewable energy as it seeks alternatives to imports of oil and gas from Russia, EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans has said.

The European Commission has proposed that the EU cut imports of Russian gas by two-thirds this year, and is drafting plans to phase them out by 2027.

The commission is due to propose a “Repower EU” plan in May for how the bloc can quit Russian fossil fuels.

“What we will do in the next couple of weeks is work towards what I call the Repower EU initiative, and as part of that we want to accelerate the energy transition. So in that context we might revisit our targets,” Timmermans told reporters during a visit to Cairo.

Russian forces will attack Kyiv: Chechen leader

Head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, stated Russian forces will stage an offensive against Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

“There will be an offensive … not only on Mariupol, but also on other places, cities and villages,” Kadyrov said in a video posted on his Telegram channel.

“Luhansk and Donetsk – we will fully liberate in the first place … and then take Kyiv and all other cities,” he added.

US will supply Ukraine with ‘the weapons it needs’ against Russia

National security adviser Jake Sullivan has stated that the United States is committed to providing Ukraine with “the weapons it needs” to defend itself against Russia as Kyiv seeks more military aid from the West.

Sullivan added the Joe Biden administration will send more weapons to Ukraine to prevent Russia from seizing more territory and targeting civilians, attacks that Washington has labelled war crimes. “We’re going to get Ukraine the weapons it needs to beat back the Russians to stop them from taking more cities and towns where they commit these crimes,” Sullivan said on ABC News’ This Week.

Over 1,200 bodies found in Kyiv region: Ukraine’s prosecutors

Ukraine’s prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova claimed more than 1,200 bodies have been found in the region around the capital Kyiv so far.

“We have actually now, only for this morning, 1,222 dead people only in Kyiv region,” Venediktova stated in an interview with Sky News.

The scenes of mass civilian deaths in towns surrounding Kyiv, recently liberated from retreating Russian forces, shook the world last week.