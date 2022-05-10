Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 76: UN says Ukraine death toll ‘thousands higher’ than reported

Over eight million people displaced in Ukraine: UN

More than eight million people have been internally displaced in Ukraine since the start of Russia’s invasion, the UN’s migration agency reported.

A survey conducted by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) also showed that nearly half of those people, or 44 percent, were considering further relocation due to the scale of the humanitarian crisis in the country.

Zelensky urges sixth package of EU sanctions against Russia

Ukraine’s president has called for EU member states to approve a proposed sixth package of sanctions against Russia which includes an embargo on oil imports from the country.

“Now the sixth package of sanctions will be adopted, and it is certainly a package that we need, and also energy sanctions are needed,” Volodymyr Zelensky told Slovakia’s parliament in a video address.

The EU proposals are still being considered by its member states.

Russian forces destroy 793 drones, 2,979 armored vehicles in Ukraine operation

Russian forces have eliminated 163 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 124 helicopters, 793 unmanned aerial vehicles and 2,979 tanks and other armored vehicles since the start of their special military operation in Ukraine, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday.

“Overall, the following targets have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation: 163 aircraft, 124 helicopters, 793 unmanned aerial vehicles, 300 surface-to-air missile systems, 2,979 tanks and other combat armored vehicles, 351 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,440 field artillery guns and mortars and 2,789 special military motor vehicles,” the spokesman added.

Ukraine death toll ‘thousands higher’ than reported: UN official

The head of the United Nations human rights monitoring mission in Ukraine says that thousands more civilians have been killed in the country since the war began than its official toll of 3,381.

“We have been working on estimates, but all I can say for now is that it is thousands higher than the numbers we have currently given to you,” Matilda Bogner told a media briefing in Geneva when asked about the total number of deaths and injuries. “The big black hole is really Mariupol where it has been difficult for us to fully access and to get fully corroborated information,” she added. The UN team, which includes 55 monitors in Ukraine, said most of the deaths had occurred from the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area.

Moscow denies Bloomberg reports on possible fall in Russia’s GDP to 12% by end of 2022

Bloomberg reports, citing internal forecast of the Russian finance ministry, that Russia’s GDP may shrink to 12% by the end of 2022 are not true, the ministry said on Tuesday.

The news outlet reported on Monday that the Russian economy is facing the worst contraction since 1994 due to pressure from sanctions imposed by the US and its allies. According to the worst scenario suggesting the oil embargo, the EU giving up Russian gas, and more departures among foreign companies, Russia’s GDP is likely to shrink to 12% this year. But based on the current situation, the economy is forecast to see a contraction of 10.8% in 2022 and about 5% in 2023.

“Information about a possible fall in Russia’s GDP by the end of 2022 to 12%, published by Bloomberg, is not true,” the ministry announced in a statement, adding that the ministry is not entitled to prepare official macroeconomic forecasts.

Russia’s Central Bank expects a contraction between 8% and 10% this year.

Russia on possible tactical nuclear strike on Ukraine: Everything is in military doctrine

The principles and conditions for the use of nuclear weapons by Moscow are set out in the military doctrine of Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik, commenting on whether a preventive tactical strike on the territory of Ukraine by Russia is possible.

“We have a military doctrine, everything is written there. It does not give any other interpretation than what is there in black and white,” Grushko stated.

In June 2020, the foundations of Russia’s state policy in the field of nuclear deterrence were approved by a presidential decree. This document defines the principles of nuclear deterrence, as well as the conditions for the use of nuclear weapons by Russia.

These conditions include the receipt of reliable information about the launch of ballistic missiles targeting the territories of Russia or its allies, the use by the enemy of nuclear weapons or other types of weapons of mass destruction on the territories of Russia or its allies, and aggression against Russia with the use of conventional weapons, when the very existence of the state is threatened, among other things.

Russia lost 26,000 servicemen: Ukraine

Moscow’s losses amounted to 26,000 soldiers, including some 350 in the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s military has claimed.

Since the invasion began on February 24, Russian forces have also lost 1,170 tanks, 2,808 armoured vehicles, 199 planes and 158 helicopters, the General Staff of Armed Forces said on Facebook on Tuesday. It added the figures are “being updated” because of ongoing hostilities. Russia’s most recent official death toll in late March was more than 1,300 servicemen.

WHO verifies 200 attacks on healthcare facilities in Ukraine since start of war

The World Health Organization (WHO) has verified 200 attacks on healthcare facilities in Ukraine since the start of the war, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Tuesday, urging Russia “to stop this war.”

Speaking from Kyiv after spending two days in Ukraine, Tedros stated he was “deeply moved” by what he’d seen and heard.

Tedros noted attacks on healthcare facilities “must stop,” adding: “There is one medicine WHO cannot deliver, and which Ukraine needs more than any other, and that is peace.”

“So we continue to call on the Russian Federation to stop this war,” he continued.

Tedros said he discussed the health situation in the country with Ukrainian officials and stated the WHO will continue to support Ukraine’s healthcare system.

“My message to all the people of Ukraine is that WHO stands with you,” he added.

The WHO chief said that, despite the devastation, he has also seen “extraordinary resilience” in Ukraine as people try to restore their lives.

“My time here has affected me very personally,” he added.

“As someone, myself, who grew up in a war zone I understand only too well how the people of Ukraine feel,” he said, adding, “I know the impact, I know the devastation of war firsthand and I felt very, very sad when Russia invaded Ukraine.”

German FM visits Bucha on surprise Ukraine visit

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during a surprise trip to Ukraine on Tuesday visited Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv where Russian troops have been accused of killing civilians.

Baerbock, who was meeting with local residents during the unannounced trip, is the latest in a string of foreign diplomats and leaders to visit Bucha, one of several towns and villages around Kyiv where Moscow’s army has been accused of carrying out war crimes.

Ukraine official: 44 dead found from March building collapse

A Ukrainian official claims the bodies of 44 civilians have been found in the rubble of a five-storey building in Izium, a city in the Kharkiv region that was destroyed by Russians in March.

“This is another horrible war crime of the Russian occupiers against the civilian population,” said Oleh Synehubov, the head of Kharkiv’s regional administration, on his Telegram channel. Synehubov did not identify specifically where the building was.

Russian forces reinforcing presence along border near Kharkiv: Ukraine military

The Russian military is reinforcing its presence along the northern border as Ukrainian forces counter-attack around the city of Kharkiv, the Ukrainian military said Tuesday.

“The enemy maintains certain forces and means of air defense in the Belgorod region [in Russia] in full readiness mode,” the General Staff added, and “continues to focus its efforts on the defense of the occupied borders in order to prevent the advance of units of our troops toward the state border.”

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, lies about 24 miles (39 kilometers) from the border with the Russian region of Belgorod.

It is expected that the enemy will continue defiant actions at the state border [with] Ukraine in order to restrain the actions of the Ukrainian armed forces,” the General Staff reported.

Local Ukrainian officials in areas south of Kharkiv reported Monday that some Russian units had moved north, possibly to try to reinforce Russian supply lines from Belgorod.

Some 100 civilians remain in Mariupol’s steelworks: Mayor’s aide

At least 100 civilians remain in a steelworks that is under heavy Russian fire in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, an aide to the city’s mayor stated.

“In addition to the military, at least 100 civilians remain in the [Azovstal] shelters. However, this does not reduce the density of attacks by the occupiers,” mayoral aide Petro Andryushchenko wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia ‘changes its propaganda’: Ukrainian intelligence

Due to “catastrophic losses” in Ukraine, the Kremlin is changing the tone of its propaganda, Ukrainian intelligence has announced.

To prepare average Russians for a possible defeat, Kremlin-controlled media started to present the war as Moscow’s confrontation with the European Union and NATO members, the Chief Intelligence Department of Ukraine’s defence ministry said on Facebook.

“This will reduce the shame of losing to a more powerful opponent,” it added.

In his May 9 speech on Moscow’s Red Square, President Vladimir Putin stated Ukraine received “regular deliveries of modern weapons” from NATO member states.

EU deal on Russian oil ban could be reached soon: French minister

French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune has said EU members could reach a deal this week on the European Commission’s proposal to ban all oil imports from Russia.

“I think we could strike a deal this week,” Beaune told LCI television, adding that French President Emmanuel Macron was due to talk to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban later in the day.

Hungary is the most vocal critic of this planned embargo on Russian oil. On Monday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated she had made progress in talks with Viktor Orban on this project.

EU rejects ban on shipping Russian crude

Brussels has opted to cancel plans to prohibit EU member-owned ships from moving Russian crude oil to third-party countries, documents seen by Bloomberg showed. However, a ban on insuring Russian tankers is reportedly still being reviewed. If passed, this could represent an effective barrier to exports of oil from the sanction-hit country.

The ban on transporting Russian crude, which was proposed as part of the EU’s sixth package of sanctions over Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine, was reportedly opposed by Greece, whose economy heavily relies on shipping, people familiar with the matter told the media.

If adopted, the step would have effectively dented exports of Russia’s crude, since Greece has over a quarter of the world’s oil tankers by capacity.

EU countries are still debating the sixth package, with diplomats seeking to overcome objections voiced by Hungary to a proposed ban on Russian oil. They were unable to reach a deal over the weekend.

Last week, the bloc proposed a revision to the oil embargo in order to finally agree the ban. The measure is expected to give several member states, including Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, extra time to comply with the measure.

Russia underestimated Ukraine’s resistance: UK

Russia’s underestimation of Ukraine’s resistance prevented Putin from announcing any military successes on Victory Day, the UK’s defence ministry has announced.

“Russia’s invasion plan is highly likely to have been based on the mistaken assumption that it would encounter limited resistance and would be able to encircle and bypass population centres rapidly,” the ministry said in its latest intelligence briefing.

This “assumption” is why Russian forces used a “light, precise approach” in the invasion’s opening phase to try “to achieve a rapid victory with minimal cost”.

“This miscalculation led to unsustainable losses and a subsequent reduction in Russia’s operational focus,” the ministry added.

Ukraine repelled 15 Russian attacks in Donetsk and Luhansk: Army

Ukraine’s army has claimed it repelled 15 Russian attacks in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in the past day.

The latest report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that Moscow’s forces are preparing for offensives in the towns of Lyman and Severodonetsk. Fights continue for the settlements of Voevodovka and Toshkovka in the Severodonetsk district of the Luhansk region, as well as Kamenka in the Donetsk region, it added in a post on Facebook.

Russian forces are continuing to secure a section of the Ukrainian-Russian border near the Russian regions of Bryansk and Kursk, the army added. Multiple areas of the Sumy region were shelled, including the villages of Belopolye, Bolshaya Pisarevka, Krasnopolye and Yunakivka.

Ukraine’s forces destroyed one Russian anti-aircraft missile system, nine tanks, three artillery systems, 25 units of armoured combat vehicles, three units of special engineering equipment and three other vehicles, according to the post.

Blinken & Austin urge Hill leaders to authorize more money for Ukraine by May 19

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin jointly wrote to congressional leaders urging them to pass supplemental appropriations for Ukraine by May 19 in order for the administration “to provide uninterrupted critical military support” to the Ukrainians.

“We are grateful for the robust support provided by Congress, but almost all of the $3.5 billion in drawdown authority Congress provided this year has been exhausted as we have surged security assistance to Ukraine, which they have used to great effect,” the secretaries wrote in the letters, copies of which were obtained by CNN.

“And as of today, only $100 million remains in authority we can use for drawdown,” Blinken and Austin wrote.

“We expect to exhaust that authority no later than May 19, 2022,” they added.

“We will need additional appropriations by that date — including authorizations for additional drawdowns — if we are to continue our security assistance at the current pace,” they continued.

“In short, we need your help,” the two cabinet secretaries wrote, explaining that “the ability to draw upon existing DoD stocks has been a critical tool in our efforts to support the Ukrainians in their fight against Russian aggression.”

Among those sent copies of the letter were House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and the heads of the Senate and House committees on appropriations and armed services.

Russia urgently needs more troops in Donbas: Think-Tank

Members of the Kremlin-linked private military company, the Wagner Group, have reportedly requested hundreds of thousands of additional troops to reinforce Russian efforts in Donbas, the Institute for the Study of War has said.

In its latest campaign assessment, the institute cited intelligence reports that untrained Russian conscripts were still being sent into active combat despite the Kremlin denying this practice. It mentioned a prisoner of war from the Wagner Group saying that a “covert mobilisation” was under way in Russia to send conscripts to clean damage caused by combat in the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics. The institute also announced US officials had reported that Russian forces deployed to the Zaporizhzhia area were experiencing “very low morale and psychological conditions”. They “complain about the ineffectiveness of operations in the area, frequently abuse alcohol, and shoot at their own vehicles in order to avoid going to the frontline”, the institute added.

One dead, three injured in Mykolaiv: Mayor

Russian shelling over the past day killed one person and injured three others in the southern city of Mykolaiv, Ukraine’s Channel 24 has reported citing the city’s mayor.

Alexander Senkevich stated the shelling was directed at residential areas.

He added that 95 people had died in Mykolaiv since Russia’s invasion on February 24, with one of them being a child. He said 412 people had been injured in the same timeframe, including four children.

Putin’s speech shows he won’t use nuclear weapons: Ukraine official

An adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky has interpreted Putin’s Victory Day speech as indicating that Russia has no interest in escalating the war through the use of nuclear weapons or direct engagement with NATO, the Associated Press reports.

Oleksiy Arestovych pointed to Putin’s statement that Russia would honour the memory of those who fought in World War II by doing “everything so that the horror of a global war does not happen again”.

Translating from “Kremlin speak into Russian,” Arestovych stated this means: “There will be no nuclear war. There will be no war with NATO. What will there be? There will be a sluggish attempt to solve three main problems,” which he identified as taking control of the entire Luhansk, Donetsk and Kherson regions.

Arestovych added in an online interview that Russia would drag out the war while bleeding the Ukrainian economy with the aim of getting Ukraine to agree to give up these territories.

Russia not planning to close Europe embassies

Russia is not planning to proactively close its embassies in Europe in response to sanctions and other unfriendly measures by the West, state news agency RIA has reported, citing Russia’s deputy foreign minister.

“This is not in our tradition,” Alexander Grushko told RIA.

“Therefore, we believe that the work of diplomatic representative offices is important,” he continued.

On Monday, Russia’s ambassador to Poland was doused in a red substance by people protesting against the war in Ukraine as he went to lay flowers at the Soviet Military Cemetery in Warsaw to mark the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Japan announces new Moscow sanctions

Japan has announced new sanctions on Russia, Reuters reports.

The sanctions include freezing the assets of more individuals and banning exports of cutting-edge goods to some Russian groups, including scientific research institutions. Japan will decide the timing and method of a Russian oil embargo while considering actual conditions, its industry minister has said. Koichi Hagiuda’s comments came after Japan agreed on a ban with other G7 nations to counter Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Hagiuda also added that the United States has a major role to play, as a producer of oil and natural gas, to help secure a stable global supply of energy.

US promises to impose new sanctions on Russia as long as ‘aggression’ continues

The US has promised to continue piling sanctions on the Russian economy as long as the invasion of Ukraine continues.

The most recent US sanctions package had targeted three Russian television stations, banned Americans from providing accounting and consulting services to Russians, and sanctioned executives from Gazprombank.

“The United States will continue to execute new economic measures against Russia as long as the Russian Federation continues its aggression against Ukraine,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

War’s consequences ‘too frightening to contemplate’: UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said during an official visit to non-NATO member Moldova that the consequences of Russia’s war against Ukraine escalating are “too frightening to contemplate”.

Guterres stated in a joint press conference with Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita that the effect of Russia’s war in neighbouring Ukraine “is profound and far-reaching”.

“I am deeply concerned about the continuation and possible spread of the war Russia is waging in Ukraine,” Guterres continued, adding that Moldova’s sovereignty and territorial integrity “must not be threatened or undermined”.

Lithuania FM urges regime change in Russia

Lithuania’s top diplomat has stated removing Vladimir Putin from power is the only way to protect the West and its allies from future threats from Moscow, urging an even tougher stance against Russia than the US and many NATO allies have been willing to pursue.

“From our standpoint, up until the point the current regime is not in power, the countries surrounding it will be, to some extent, in danger,” Lithuanian foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said in an interview with The Associated Press in Washington.

“Not just Putin but the whole regime because, you know, one might change Putin and might change his inner circle but another Putin might rise into his place,” Landsbergis added.

Biden worried Putin has no way out of Ukraine

The US president has said he is worried that President Vladimir Putin does not have a way out of the Ukraine war.

Speaking at a political fundraiser in a Washington suburb on Monday, Joe Biden said that Putin had mistakenly believed the invasion of Ukraine would break up NATO and the European Union. Instead, the US and many European countries have rallied to Ukraine’s side. Biden stated Putin is a very calculating man and the problem he worries about now is that the Russian leader “doesn’t have a way out right now, and I’m trying to figure out what we do about that”.

US ambassador: Putin didn’t declare victory because “Russian propaganda machine couldn’t” support it

US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said Monday that President Vladimir Putin did not declare victory in his speech “because even the Russian propaganda machine couldn’t back that one up.”

“We have seen time after time Russia’s goals in Ukraine thwarted, starting with their attempted lightning strike on Kyiv,” Sullivan said in an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota.

“That’s not to say that President Putin didn’t stray far from the truth in his remarks today at the Victory Day parade. He certainly did. In fact, his remarks, his remarks are just pure propaganda, misinformation, disinformation that would make George Orwell blush,” Sullivan added.

The US envoy stated Putin’s comments Monday showed “at a minimum the Russian government senior leaders’ willingness to say anything to justify the unjustifiable, which is their aggressive war in Ukraine that is slaughtering innocents across that besieged country, atrocities that are hard to comprehend.”

Sullivan said he couldn’t comment on Putin’s health when asked on CNN, and added, “I really don’t know. I’ve seen what we’ve all seen in the media: speculation. And it’s just that, in my opinion.”

“It’s also difficult to know what President Putin is planning,” he added, noting that the US “made public” Putin’s plans to invade Ukraine, “but beyond that, it’s difficult to speculate because his decision circle is so small.”

However, Sullivan stated he agreed with CIA Director Bill Burns’ view that Putin “is doubling down his special military operation in Ukraine.”

Sullivan added his interactions with his Russian counterparts has been limited since the war began, but he agrees “wholeheartedly” with US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who told CNN’s Kylie Atwood that her Russian colleagues seem “uncomfortable” in “the way they carry themselves, the demeanor.”

Ukraine completes second part of EU ‘candidate country’ questionnaire

Ukraine has filled in the second part of the European Union’s questionnaire to gain candidate country status.

President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday that he had shown the document to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a video call.

In his video address on Monday night, Zelesnky said Ukraine expects “to receive a positive response in June regarding the acquisition of EU candidate status by our country”.

One person dead in Odesa missile strikes: Army

One person has died as a result of missile strikes on Odesa, Ukraine’s army has confirmed.

Operational Command South said that Russian forces fired seven missiles at the city, hitting a shopping centre and consumer goods warehouse.

“Unfortunately, one person died, five wounded were taken to the hospital … Firefighting continues,” the military added.

The missile attacks came at the same time the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, was visiting the city.

“This is the real attitude of Russia to Europe. And it has always been so,” President Volodymyr Zelensky stated in his nighttime address.

Zelensky has said that history will hold Russia responsible for its invasion of Ukraine.

“And we, Ukrainians, will continue to work toward our defence, our victory and on restoring justice. Today, tomorrow and any other day that is necessary to free Ukraine from the occupiers,” the Ukrainian president added.

EU sees progress in talks with Hungary on Russian oil ban

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has stated she had made progress in talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on a possible EU-wide ban on Russian fossil fuels.

“This evening’s discussion with PM Viktor Orban was helpful to clarify issues related to sanctions and energy security”, von der Leyen said in a tweet.

“We made progress, but further work is needed”, she added.

Von der Leyen noted she would convene a video conference with other countries in the region to strengthen regional cooperation on oil infrastructure.

Biden unhappy with intel leaks on Ukraine: White House

President Joe Biden was not happy with leaks to news outlets in which US intelligence appeared to take credit for helping Ukraine target a Russian ship and Russian generals in Ukraine, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

“The president was displeased with the leaks. His view was that it was an overstatement of our role, an inaccurate statement and also an understatement of the Ukrainians’ role and their leadership and he did not feel they were constructive,” she said.

The White House has also slammed Vladimir Putin’s Victory Day speech, accusing the Russian president of spreading “disinformation”.

In a speech marking the defeat of the Nazis during World War II, Putin had said the invasion of Ukraine was in response to an “unacceptable” Western threat to Russia.

“What we saw President Putin do is give a version of revisionist history that took the form of disinformation that we have seen too commonly as the Russian playbook,” Psaki added.