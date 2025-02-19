Lavrov says Russia and US agree on Ukraine peace negotiations

Top Russian and US diplomats met in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to explore ways to restore diplomatic ties, lay the groundwork for a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, and advance efforts toward resolving the Ukraine conflict.

Lavrov led the Russian delegation, which also included Yury Ushakov, Vladimir Putin’s top foreign policy aide. The American side was represented by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump’s national security adviser, Mike Waltz, and Steve Witkoff, Washington’s special envoy for the Middle East.

Neither Ukraine nor the EU participated in the meeting, with Kiev stating it would not recognize the outcome of the talks unless it was involved.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting in Riyadh, Lavrov stated that as part of the agreement to initiate the Ukraine conflict settlement process, Russia will appoint its representative once it receives confirmation of Washington’s designated negotiator.

“I believe the discussions were highly productive,” Lavrov said, adding, “Not only did we listen, but we genuinely heard each other.”

He further stated that he had reason to believe the American side “now has a clearer understanding of Russia’s position,” as it had been “thoroughly detailed” using specific examples drawn from President Putin’s numerous statements.

Lavrov pointed out that the meeting in Riyadh was initiated by the Russian and US presidents, who had agreed that preparations for the next summit should be started. To achieve this, foreign ministers and national security advisers were tasked with meeting and determining what needed to be worked out before the two presidents “can negotiate specific dates and timelines for the summit.”

Moscow and Washington have agreed that “when national interests coincide, efforts must be united and implemented” in relevant areas through “mutually beneficial projects” in both geopolitical and economic spheres, according to Lavrov. However, when interests do not align, the sides should not provoke a conflict but rather work to resolve issues, he added.

Lavrov also touched on the issue of the US engagement with the EU concerning security guarantees and the potential deployment of a contingent force in Ukraine.

“We explained to our counterparts that President Putin has repeatedly emphasized that NATO expansion and the absorption of Ukraine into the military bloc pose a direct threat to Russia’s interests and sovereignty,” he stressed.

Moscow made it clear that it considers any NATO-linked military presence – whether under the EU flag or as part of national contingents – completely unacceptable, according to Lavrov.

The Russian foreign minister added that the sides “practically agreed that the issue of diplomatic missions must be resolved once and for all.” He noted that this includes addressing the sanctions imposed in recent years, the expulsion of diplomats, the seizure of diplomatic properties, and other obstacles that have complicated work.

“Our deputies will soon meet to discuss the removal of these artificial barriers and ensure the smooth functioning of embassies and consulates in both countries,” Lavrov added.