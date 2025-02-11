Commenting on US President Donald Trump’s statement that Ukraine could one day become Russia, the spokesman said: “The fact that a large part of Ukraine wants to become Russia or has already joined it is obvious.”

“This is a fact that has materialized on the ground: Russia now has four new regions. People who, despite many dangers, were queuing to vote in a referendum on joining Russia – this in many ways corresponds to the words of President Trump,” Peskov pointed out.

Speaking about the possibility of implementing the US leader’s proposals, the Kremlin spokesman added that “every event has a 50% chance: either yes or no.”

Earlier, in an interview with the Fox News TV channel, Trump stated that “Ukraine may be Russian one day” and did not rule out that he would like Ukraine to return all the money spent by the US government on its support. The US leader clarified that he would like to receive the equivalent of $500 billion in Ukrainian rare-earth metals.