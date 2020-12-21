JCPOA Parties Hold Online Meeting at Ministerial Level

The foreign ministers of Iran, France, the UK, Germany, Russia, and China – the remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal officially known as the JCPOA – had an unofficial online meeting on Monday, December 21, 2020.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh earlier said the online meeting will not just focus on the JCPOA, but will discuss the developments of the past few months.

A photo of the online meeting shows EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell is also attending.

This story will be updated with the details of the meeting.