Israel’s Gaza aid drops are ‘a smokescreen’: UN

The official dismissed the tactic as ineffective and urged Israel to lift its blockade of the densely populated enclave.

His remarks came after the UN’s food aid program reported that 90,000 Palestinian women and children are suffering from malnutrition.

“Gaza airdrops will not reverse the deepening starvation. They are expensive, inefficient, and can even kill starving civilians. It is a distraction and screensmoke,” Lazzarini wrote on X on Saturday.

He called on Israel to “lift the siege” and guarantee safe access for humanitarian workers.

“At UNRWA, we have the equivalent of 6,000 trucks in Jordan and Egypt waiting for the green light to get into Gaza,” he wrote.

“Driving aid through is much easier, more effective, faster, cheaper, and safer. It’s more dignified for the people of Gaza,” he added.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday that it had dropped seven pallets containing flour, sugar, canned food, and other supplies. The army pledged to provide safe passage for UN aid convoys and said “local humanitarian pauses” could be implemented.

A video posted on social media reportedly shows desperate Palestinians fighting over food.

The UN, relief groups, and several European governments have stepped up criticism of Israel in recent weeks, as the death toll in Gaza approaches 60,000.

US President Donald Trump told reporters earlier this week that Israel would have to “get rid” of Hamas in Gaza, after ceasefire talks once again stalled.