Israeli troops kill three Palestinians in WB’s Nablus

In a statement released on Thursday, the Palestinian Health Ministry initially said the facial features of two of the victims were completely distorted due to the intensity of the shooting, making it difficult to identify them.

Palestinian eyewitnesses stated that Israeli forces stormed the al-Yasmina neighborhood of Nablus Old City earlier in the day and opened fire at a Palestinian house.

The occupation troops used Energa anti-tank rifle grenades during their raid and prevented medical staff from approaching the area.

Two of the Palestinian victims were later identified as Moath Masri and Hassan Katnani, with the Israeli army claiming that they were responsible for last month’s shooting attack in the Jordan Valley which killed three settlers.

The third victim was also identified as Ibrahim Jeber, who the Israeli army claimed had aided Masri and Katnani in hiding.

Meanwhile, Israeli minister of military affairs Yoav Gallant issued a statement, rejoicing over the murder of the three Palestinians.

The Gaza-based Hamas resistance movement, however, asserted that the latest Israeli crime added another black page to their record.

It also urged the brave Palestinian people to keep engaging the occupying enemy and seek revenge for the blood of their martyrs.

Tensions have been running high between Israel and the Palestinians over the past year, with the Israeli military conducting violent raids in the occupied West Bank.